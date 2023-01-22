2 Bills players knocked each other out on a pass interference call against the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals looked like the better team all afternoon against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Bengals were looking to build on their two touchdown lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Joe Burrow threw deep for his second favorite target, Tee Higgins. As the pass sailed over Higgins’ outstretched arms, Bills defensive backs Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer collided helmet-to-helmet and knocked each other out of the game.

White was also called for pass interference on the play. The Bengals eventually kicked a field goal to go up by three scores in the final period. Watch video of the play here:

Ouch, both Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer are down are they hit each other.pic.twitter.com/XRRtVh3MQ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

That’s a really scary collision that knocked out two of the Bills’ best defensive players. Both White and Poyer headed to the locker room after the collision, and were elevated for head injuries.

Injury Update: CB Tre'Davious White & S Jordan Poyer are being evaluated for head injuries. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2023

White eventually re-entered the game later in the fourth quarter.

This was supposed to be the Bills’ year, but they’re falling apart at the worst possible time. This is a Sunday Buffalo would love to forget.