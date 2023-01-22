Michael Irvin gave the best Cowboys pep talk before 49ers Divisional Round playoff game

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t been to the NFC Championship Game since 1995 — the season they won their third Super Bowl of the decade. Dallas has an opportunity to reach the round on Sunday if they can win at the San Francisco 49ers, and one of the stars of their ‘90s golden era gave them all the motivation they needed.

Michael Irvin was one of the best players and biggest personalities on the ‘90s Cowboys. The Hall of Fame inductee is now an analyst with NFL Network, and he’s maintained his signature brand of enthusiasm well into his 50s. Before the Cowboys played the Niners, Irvin was asked to give each of today’s Cowboys stars a pep talk, and the result was one of the best bits of TV we’ve seen this entire year covering the NFL. Please witness Michael Irvin in all his glory.

Michael Irvin pep talk to the cowboys before they play the 49ers got me crying pic.twitter.com/MvJMNU08Sc — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 22, 2023

I’m ready to run through a wall right now. The 49ers are stacked all over the field around 7th round rookie QB Brock Purdy, but the Cowboys have to feel a lot of swagger if they listened to that.

The 49ers/Cowboys winner will play at the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to go to the Super Bowl. This is as big as it gets, and Irvin knows it.