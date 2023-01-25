Josh Allen slams Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories ‘people need to stop that s***’

Conspiracy theories surrounding Damar Hamlin just won’t go away. Large swathes of the internet still believe that Hamlin either died on the field and was replaced by a clone after collapsing against the Bengals on January 2nd, or at least that the team used a body double to appear in Buffalo for the Bills’ playoff game this past weekend.

Hamlin has addressed the stupidity, and now Josh Allen is weighing in too. On Tuesday Allen appeared on Kyle Brandt’s Basement to address the conspiracy.

“That’s stupid [...] One: That’s Damar’s swag. He likes wearing that. Two: He was in the locker room with us pre-game, so yes, that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance, absolutely zero chance. That was the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pre-game, post-game — he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother, 100 percent. People need to stop. Stop that shit.”

There’s so much that gross about the conspiracy theories surrounding this, but one of the most insulting elements is this pervasive idea that Hamlin’s family would go along with a body double and pretend it was Damar to get some money from the Bills.

It also assumes that dozens of people were in on this ruse and it never leaked once. It’s all so dumb.