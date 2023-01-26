Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are happening again after Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett

Hey y’all, remember when the Broncos were considered favorites to land Aaron Rodgers because Nathaniel Hackett became the head coach in Denver?

Remember the photoshops?

Nathaniel Hackett ➡️ Broncos ✅

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Broncos pic.twitter.com/cagBOinama — PFF (@PFF) January 27, 2022

Remember the random Aaron Rodgers quotes about Hackett?

Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…



Aaron Rodgers to Denver? pic.twitter.com/N1kI7b6XC4 — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022

Yeah, so that actually never happened. Denver traded for Russell Wilson and Rodgers re-upped with the Packers ahead of last season. The Broncos went through one of the most dysfunctional, offensively inept seasons the NFL has seen (people were tracking Wilson’s passing TDs as a comparison to the amount of bathrooms he had in his house!). Hackett was the subject of multiple questions about the offense and clock management, to the point where he hired a clock management guy who ended up replacing him when he was eventually fired.

Oh yeah, and the Broncos’ top five first round pick due to the tire fire that was the 2022 season actually belongs to the Seahawks because of the Wilson trade.

So, if a team is looking for a new offensive coordinator, naturally the choice is Hackett, right?

Well if you’re the New York Jets then absolutely.

The #Jets are hiring former #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Hackett previously called plays in Buffalo and Jacksonville, where he worked with Robert Saleh, and was widely revered during his tenure as Green Bay’s OC. A big hire. pic.twitter.com/XfP2LtNuYz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

The Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett and citing his results with offensive powerhouses like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills pre-Josh Allen, and his work in Green Bay, where he didn’t call plays.

Yeah, that work that he did in Jacksonville and Buffalo?

Offensive DVOA under Hackett a OC, pre-GB (fixed one year):



BUF 13-14: 25th

JAX 16-17 (promoted midseason): 27th

JAX 17-18: 15th

JAX 18 (fired in November): 30th https://t.co/Qgt4mi76Bu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 26, 2023

Not exactly a glowing review.

We all know why this is happening. This is all for the right to maybe get Aaron Rodgers to come play for your team. Rodgers seems like he’s on the outs with the Packers, especially with the way the season ended, but you can’t count out Rodgers returning to Green Bay. Hackett seems to be cool with Aaron Rodgers, so maybe THIS time it’ll work for this franchise, right?

The photoshops are already out there:

Everyone can already tell Aaron Rodgers to the Jets would be an unmitigated disaster based on the Photoshop alone. pic.twitter.com/pG80MDW7Sr — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 26, 2023

Everyone is connecting the dots:

The Jets doing all of this for 39 year old Aaron Rodgers is a level of thirst I did not think possible, the simping is palpable — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) January 26, 2023

It is too late for me not to get my hopes up. I am connecting the dots. I am speaking it into existence. Aaron Rodgers. Please, let this happen. #Jets pic.twitter.com/NPRbFMFyWh — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 26, 2023

That means it has to happen, right?

This is going to be a wild NFL offseason, and the speculation is just getting started.