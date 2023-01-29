Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Super Bowl LVII is now set.

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl, with their most recent trip coming at the end of the 2017 NFL season. In Super Bowl LII, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to earn their first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles will meet their former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. For the fourth time in four meetings, a game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals came down to a matter of just three points. This time, it was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who emerged victorious, by a final score of 23-20. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was massive for Kansas City, recording his first two postseason sacks in the win.

Now that you know who is playing, here is how to tune in.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info:

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: Fox

Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Odds: The Eagles are early one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook

