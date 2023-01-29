 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Eagles will take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, here’s how to watch

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Super Bowl LVII is now set.

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl, with their most recent trip coming at the end of the 2017 NFL season. In Super Bowl LII, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to earn their first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles will meet their former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. For the fourth time in four meetings, a game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals came down to a matter of just three points. This time, it was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who emerged victorious, by a final score of 23-20. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was massive for Kansas City, recording his first two postseason sacks in the win.

Now that you know who is playing, here is how to tune in.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info:

  • Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: Fox
  • Streaming: FuboTV
  • Odds: The Eagles are early one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles news:

Fans — and not just Eagles fans — will want to keep Bleeding Green Nation bookmarked this week, as they will have you covered from the Philadelphia point of view.

AFC news:

In a similar vein, fans will want to check Arrowhead Pride throughout the buildup to Super Bowl LVII.

  • Both Kadarius Toney and L’Jarius Sneed were injured during the win over Cincinnati.
  • Chiefs become AFC Champions with 23-20 win over the Bengals.

More From SBNation.com

Loading comments...