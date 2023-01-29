Travis Kelce called Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after viral social media video

Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, sent the trash talk for the Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game into overdrive with a viral video that upset several players on KC. In the video, Pureval refers to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium” and says star QB Joe Burrow had a take a paternity test to see if he’s Patrick Mahomes father. You knew this video was going to come up again if the Bengals lost — and guess what, that’s exactly what happened.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, on Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal to advance to Super Bowl LVII where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t to talk some smack back to the mayor of KC. With the AFC Championship trophy in hand, Kelce imitated The Rock’s famous saying from pro wrestling 20 years ago: “know your call and shut your mouth, jabroni.”

Watch the video here:

Kelce also interrupted a Patrick Mahomes interview to yell “Burrowhead, my ass” after the game:

If you haven’t seen Pureval’s video yet, do yourself a favor and check it out.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

What a power move by the mayor, but maybe next time don’t give the opponent some bulletin board material.