 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Damar Hamlin injury updates: Latest on Bills safety in critical condition in hospital

Here’s the latest on Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during a terrifying scene in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bengals-Bills game was postponed with no immediate plans on when or if the game will conclude.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field, the Bills announced.

The harrowing sequence played out after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin sprung to his feet, and then collapsed falling backwards. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field for several minutes. He was then placed on a stretcher, given oxygen, and taken away by ambulance. Players from both teams were visibly distraught on the field.

The teams were reportedly told the game would resume following the injury, but players and coaches from both sides appeared to make the decision that the game would not continue. NFL executive Troy Vincent said no plans to resume the game were ever made.

There was still no official update on Hamlin’s condition in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. We’ll keep track of updates on Hamlin’s health in this post.

Bills provide update on what happened to Damar Hamlin

Hospital says no update will come Monday night

Stefon Diggs joins fans outside the hospital

The Bills are flying home

Hamlin’s agent: No update at this time

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family,” Hamlin’s registered NFL agent, Ira Turner of Agency 1 Sports Group, said in a statement to NFL Network. ”We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

Statement from NFL on Damar Hamlin

League won’t plan to resume game until there’s more clarity on Hamlin’s condition

Bills players huddle on field while Hamlin receives treatment

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...