The sports world reacts to Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency

Prayers and concern pour in from around the sports world for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

By Mark Schofield and Joseph Acosta
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Critical After MNF Collapse Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL came to a halt on Monday night. Early in the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the CIncinnati Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin made a routine-looking tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After the collision, Hamlin came to his feet, but then suddenly collapsed.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. According to the Bills, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat was restored on the field. He was sedated, and is undergoing further evaluation and treatment at UCMC.

Almost immediately, reaction poured in from around the NFL, and the greater sports community. Fans found a GoFundMe for a toy drive that Hamlin started when he entered the NFL, and as of this morning over $3 million has been donated in support of Hamlin.

Hamlin’s teammates were among those reacting on social media.

Bengals players also joined in sending messages of prayer and support for Hamlin.

Among those was Higgins, and fans found his charity of choice and began to make donations as well, supporting the Cincinnati receiver.

The outpouring of support extended beyond the Bengals and the Bills. Other NFL teams, as well as their players, shared their concerns and prayers for Hamlin.

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets, LeBron James was asked about the Hamlin incident, and the basketball star shared his thoughts:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, began his postgame remarks with his prayers for Hamlin:

A notable reaction came from former NHL player Chris Pronger. During a playoff game in 1998 against the Detroit Red Wings, the St. Louis Blues defenseman was hit in the chest with a shot, and after a few seconds he collapsed to the ice. He received immediate medical attention from the training staff from both teams, and was transported to nearby Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where he spent the night.

Pronger returned to the ice four days later, and is hoping for a similar outcome for Hamlin.

