2 Super Bowl LVII teams, ranked by who’s going to win

Super Bowl LVII is set.

So who is going to win?

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in just under two weeks out in Glendale, Arizona. Over the next two weeks, this game will be broken down from every angle, including here at SB Nation.

But let’s just cut to the chase. As we have done throughout the playoffs, we are ranking the two teams by their chances to win Super Bowl LVII, based on voting done by our entire NFL team.

Here are the results, with some thoughts on both teams headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles bulldozed their way to Super Bowl LVII with a dominant performance against the San Francisco 49ers, winning the NFC Championship Game by a final score of 31-7. While the 49ers committed a number of mistakes in the losing effort, and were hampered when quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game, the Eagles’ win illustrated yet again how they can find a different way to win each week.

Sunday against the 49ers, the story was Philadelphia’s defensive front, and their opportunistic running game. The Eagles battered the 49ers’ two quarterbacks — Purdy and fourth-string passer Josh Johnson — forcing three turnovers and sacking San Francisco quarterbacks three times.

But throughout the regular season, and the playoffs, the Eagles found different ways to win. Back in a Week 13 victory over the Tennessee Titans it was the passing game, as Jalen Hurts completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. Yet the week prior, against the Green Bay Packers, it was the running game that led the way as Philadelphia racked up 363 rushing yards in a 40-33 victory.

Then last week against the New York Giants, it was a little bit of both.

For the majority of the NFL season, the Eagles have looked like the most complete team in football.

Now they can prove it in Super Bowl LVII.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Somehow, some way, the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship. It wasn’t pretty, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, which solves a lot of problems. Mahomes went 29-43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns, with a huge scramble on third down, still dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

Sunday night was all about the Chiefs’ stars showing up in the biggest moments. We talked about Mahomes already. Travis Kelce had seven catches for 78 yards and a TD and DT Chris Jones put on a performance for the ages, notching two sacks, including the crucial third down sack that gave the Chiefs back the ball.

It hasn’t always been perfect for Kansas City. Their young DB group had to learn on the fly the entire season, and it showed on Sunday night. The group came up with two critical interceptions, but also was on the losing end of big plays by the Bengals receiver room. The Chiefs’ receiver room was whittled down to rookie Skyy Moore and Marcus Kemp after WRs Mecole Hardman, Kadarious Toney and Marquez Valdez-Scantling went down with injury.

Yet, they’ve made it to the big dance, and as long as you have Patrick Mahomes under center, he’ll give you a shot.