Creed Humphrey took home beers from Arrowhead concession stand after Chiefs made Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are becoming the premier NFL dynasty of this generation. While their success starts with superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, it takes a full team effort to do what they’ve done this year. Kansas City is going back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game despite being down their top three wide receivers, their best cornerback, their best linebacker, and having Mahomes play on a bum ankle.

The Chiefs’ offensive line did a good job protecting Mahomes all night knowing that he didn’t have the same escape-ability in the pocket he normally does. Such a effort from the big boys up front deserves to be rewarded by cracking a few cold ones — and that’s exactly what star center Creed Humphrey did after the game.

After he was exiting Arrowhead Stadium after helping his team advance to the Super Bowl against the Eagles, Humphrey was caught carrying some beers from the concession stands home with him alongside teammate Mecole Hardman. Here’s the viral picture:

Cannot stop thinking about Creed and Jet still in uniform just taking beer from a stadium bar area. pic.twitter.com/tG9GgRjVI7 — Jared Speckman (@Speck60) January 30, 2023

Those look like Michelob Lights to the naked eye, but Humphrey also enjoys himself a heavier beer. After the win, he tweeted that there might not be enough Boulevard Beer in all of KC to celebrated another Super Bowl appearance.

Might not be enough @Boulevard_Beer in KC tonight!! Let’s go!!!!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) January 30, 2023

There is nothing better than throwing back a few beers after a long day at work. Humphrey earned the cases he walked away with on Sunday. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs are going need another inspired effort up front against a dangerous Eagles pass rush in the Super Bowl.