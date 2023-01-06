Dick Vitale got confused and livetweeted an old game because Thursday Night Football was a repeat

Dick Vitale works in a very specific brand of old person Twitter best defined as “things I could have easily Googled.” Like Magic Johnson before him, and Robert Griffin III soon to come — Dickie V will let you know the score of a close college game, offer a quip at halftime of another, and sometimes even dabble in the world of the NFL.

This went wrong on Thursday night when Vitale turned on Thursday Night Football, and immediately saw something tweet-worthy: Detroit and Green Bay were locked in a tight game in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Rodgers was struggling.

Just one problem... this game was from November 6. The Lions went on to win 15-9, in a game where Rodgers melted down. There was no Thursday Night Football in Week 18 to keep as much preparation parity is possible, as we see every year. All 16 teams will be playing either or Saturday and Sunday,

In Vitale’s defense, the Packers and Lions do actually play this week — he just jumped the gun a little, or he was extremely late, depending on how you look at it. In the end the Tweet was deleted and he offered a mea culpa.

I was absolutely fooled / hysterical - I thought Lions - Packers game was played tonight / give me a turnover baby ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 6, 2023

Never change.