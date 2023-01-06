Damar Hamlin’s latest health updates are so encouraging, and inspiring everyone around him

Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical emergency on Monday Night Football became one of the biggest stories in the country over the last week. The Buffalo Bills safety made a tackle against Bengals WR Tee Higgins in the first quarter, popped back up on his feet, and then collapsed. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was given CPR on the field for nearly 10 minutes before an ambulance took him to a local hospital in Cincinnati. The Bills-Bengals game was canceled, and the nation has been anxiously waiting for updates on Hamlin’s health ever since.

After a few tense days, the news out of University of Cincinnati Medical Center has been extremely encouraging. Hamlin isn’t in the clear yet for a full recovery, but he’s making remarkable progress every day. This is what we know about how Hamlin is progressing:

The breathing tube that was inserted into his throat on Monday night is now out.

Hamlin is ‘intact’ neurologically.

Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night, began gripping the hands of people in the hospital, and is responsive. He was talking to teammates and his care team on Friday, and then did a brief Zoom call with the rest of the Bills.

Hamlin also posted on social media for the first time on Friday.

On Damar Hamlin’s Instagram story from a minute ago: pic.twitter.com/gkKU1ww8kP — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 6, 2023

Here are some other updates from reporters covering Hamlin’s recovery:

Sean McDermott is speaking right now. He says that Damar Hamlin flexed both arms for his #Bills teammates on his Zoom call with the team today. Made a heart symbol. Remarkable turnaround continues. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Hamlin’s former high school teammate also shared this:

Bro up talking I’m Soo happy man god is good — Kenny Robinson (@krob2__) January 6, 2023

Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t tell the team they would be chatting with Hamlin when they showed up to practice. Hamlin’s improvement has been such a huge relief for the Bills organization, and also anyone who cares about sports even a little bit.

As the Bills spoke to the press on Friday, a key theme was how many people helped save Hamlin’s life. Bills’ assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has received widespread recognition for administering CPR on the field. The Bills also thanked Kori Reblin on the equipment staff for removing Hamlin’s facemask during the emergency.

He made a point of thanking Kori Reblin on the Bills' equipment staff who got Damar Hamlin's facemask off. Acknowledged all of the Bills staff, doctors at UC Medical Center. So many people played a part. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 6, 2023

Last we heard, Hamlin is still in critical condition. He likely isn’t out of the woods yet in terms of a full recovery. What we know for sure is that Hamlin is making remarkable improvement that has inspired everyone around him.

There will be a league-wide recognition of Hamlin throughout Week 18. Let’s hope he keeps getting better.