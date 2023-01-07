Our expert NFL picks for Week 18 of 2022

Here it is. We made it. This is the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season in one of the most incredibly unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

I’ll be honest: We didn’t do a tweet punishment this week. After everything that happened on Monday Night Football and with Damar Hamlin’s life hanging in the balance none of us were in the mood to start joking or goofing with football. I’m sure we’ll come up with something to close out the entire season, but for now we’ll just get into this week’s picks.

Everything in Week 18 decides playoff seeding for the teams who are in, and for three teams left (two in the AFC, one in the NFC) who can make the playoffs in the end. It’s going to be a fascinating race to the finish, especially in games like Bengals vs. Ravens and Jaguars vs. Titans — brutal divisional matchups which could settle the playoff order.