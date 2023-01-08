The Texans gave the Bears the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with an incredible comeback

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was still up for grabs as the NFL entered Week 18. If the Houston Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts, then Houston would own the No. 1 pick in the draft. However, if the Texans won and the Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago would then own the first pick.

Houston seemed to have a loss and the No. 1 pick wrapped up late in the fourth quarter against the Colts, before a wild sequence swung the top of the NFL Draft. The Texans beat the Colts, 32-31, by scoring the go-ahead touchdown on an incredible final drive. The Vikings beat the Bears, 29-13.

That means the Bears have the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans threw away the first pick with an amazing touchdown on 4th and 20 with under one minute left. You have to see this play for yourself:

Davis Mills is going to get a parade in Chicago for that throw.

That touchdown put the Texans down one point and in position to send the game to overtime with the extra point. Instead, the Texans decided to go for the two-point conversion ... and they got it.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION IS GOOD. The Texans take the lead with 50 seconds left!



The Texans had the No. 1 pick in their grasp and gave it away. Is it possible both head coach Lovie Smith and GM Nick Caserio knew they were getting fired either way and didn’t care about the tank?

Either way, what a day for the Bears. Chicago has a franchise QB in Justin Fields and the first pick in the draft.