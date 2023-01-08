 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected for shoving trainer, and it’s not the first time he’s done it

Quay Walker was ejected for shoving a Lions trainer. It’s his second ejection for shoving an opposing staff member this year.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker out of Georgia in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s been a starter on the Packers’ defense all year. Walker gained some notoriety as a hot head when he was ejected for shoving an opposing staff member against the New York Giants in Week 5. He somehow topped himself on a very similar play in the last game of his rookie season.

Walker was ejected against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of the regular season finale for shoving a Detroit trainer in the back. The incident occurred after Lions running back D’Andre Swift was injured when he took a brutal blow to the head by Packers defensive linemen Jarran Reed. As the medical staff rushed onto the field to tend to Swift, Walker shoved a trainer from behind. He then looked completely outraged when he was flagged for an obviously stupid play. Watch the video here:

Here’s another angle of the shove.

Walker looked upset walking off the field:

There’s just no reason for a player to shove a trainer like that. It feels especially egregious after the Bills medical staff earned so much acclaim for their role in helping save Damar Hamlin’s life following his medical emergency last week on Monday Night Football.

This entire sequence was just outrageous. Twitter couldn’t believe it.

Here’s another look at Walker’s ejection against the Bills earlier this season:

There is no reason for this. Walker has to be better.

