Tracking NFL head coach firings on Black Monday after regular season ends

Folks, Black Monday is upon us. This is the time of the year where coaches who aren’t in the playoffs decide to make coaching changes and go in different directions with their franchise.

Coaches will inevitably get fired on Monday and the buzz will begin. Candidates will be dropped on Twitter quicker than a hiccup and hot boards will be made, but most of the top candidates will be the same.

Here’s your tracker of all the NFL coach firings, complete with an explanation for why and potential candidates.

Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston.

This honestly felt inevitable. Lovie Smith wasn’t the Texans first choice, probably wasn’t the second choice either. He was given a poor roster with a QB that was more than likely a lame duck. Firing another Black coach after one year is also something that needs to be discussed.

With that being said, the Texans were a really bad football team. The offense felt archaic and lacked explosiveness, while the defense just didn’t have enough impact playmakers. Smith was probably not given a fair shake, but that team and that roster were both extremely bad.

I’m not sure how attractive of a job this will be. There’s no QB in place and there’s few young impact players on the roster (Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley are both very good in the secondary). However, the biggest landmine here is the GM. Nick Caserio might not be there when the coach is hired, but if he is, it’ll be the third HC he’s hired in three years. Not exactly the best track record. I’d be wary.

Coaches to watch out for: Demeco Ryans, 49ers DC, Jonathan Gannon, Eagles DC, Shane Steichen, Eagles OC