Kirk Cousins got vaporized by Panthers trying to prevent his pick-6

The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers got together for a meeting of winless teams in Week 4. It’s early in the season for a must-win game, but both organizations were feeling the heat for different reasons: the Vikings had hoped to make another playoff run after a 13-win season a year ago, while the Panthers don’t even have their 2024 first round pick to pin their hopes on after trading it to the Chicago Bears in a move up for rookie QB Bryce Young.

It didn’t take long for this game to get hilarious. Minnesota drove down the field on their first drive to get the ball inside the five-yard line. That’s when Kirk Cousins decided to grab the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Panthers safety Sam Franklin picked off Cousins on an out route, and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Making matters even worse, Cousins got absolutely demolished by Carolina’s D’Shawn Jamison as he tried to prevent the touchdown. Watch the play here:

99-YARDS!



No stopping Sam pic.twitter.com/3SzM0NRIvj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2023

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

While Franklin gets all the glory, the man who had the real MVP on this play was Jamison. Dude sprinted the length of the full just truck stick Cousins. That’s the most fun you can have on a football field without getting flagged.

Somehow, that wasn’t Cousins’ worst interception of the day. This was just an absolute duck.

Yes, the Panthers’ pass rush got to Cousins here, but that’s a brutal interception any way you look at it.