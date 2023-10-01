 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Taylor Swift makes entrance at Chiefs-Jets with celebrity friends to watch Travis Kelce

Welcome to New York ... or the Meadowlands, more accurately

By Mark Schofield
A week of buildup and speculation has now been put to rest.

Taylor Swift is in the building for Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game came last week when she was in Kelce’s booth for Kansas City’s win over the Chicago Bears. That touched off a flurry of Swift-Kelce content, including here at SB Nation. In the days that followed, reports surfaced that she would be in attendance Sunday night, and there were even reports of an “NFL Sunday Ticket” friendship bracelet that would be passed out to fans.

While those reports were not confirmed, we do have confirmation of Swift at MetLife Stadium:

There are obviously a number of different angles to take this story.

Once such angle? There must really be something to this relationship between Swift and Kelce. After all, if you are going to subject yourself to the Jets offense and the Bears offense in back-to-back weeks? You better have a good reason.

Swift was hugging her friends in the stands as the Chiefs scored:

Another angle?

According to Access Hollywood the singer enjoyed a girls night out in New York City on Saturday night, and Brittany Mahomes was among the group:

Welcome to New York.

