This angle of Bijan Robinson’s one-handed touchdown is impossibly cool

Technological advancements are moving sports coverage forward. Whether it is new cameras and camera angles, tracking data, microphones, or other bits of technology, fans are seeing and hearing more of their favorite sports every single game.

Teams are leaning into this as well, and the Atlanta Falcons are on that list. Earlier this season the Falcons shared an incredible overhead camera angle of an impressive run from rookie running back Bijan Robinson against the Green Bay Packers. Fans got to see a bird’s eye view of Robinson putting a move on a defender in space, and it brilliantly captured just how talented the rookie RB is.

Well hold on, because the Falcons just dropped a new Robinson mixtape:

This angle shows Robinson’s six-yard touchdown catch on a shovel pass from Desmond Ridder, but there is so much to appreciate about both this play, and this angle. There is the one-handed snare from Robinson, as well as the fact that he turns his head upfield, and his eyes off the ball, when making the catch. There’s how he pins the football to his hip when turning upfield, and then the burst to split a pair of defenders and get into the end zone.

It truly is a great time to be a sports fan, given the depth of coverage and analysis available. Take football, for example, If you want deep dives into Xs and Os you can find that, if you want breakdowns of each team’s cap position you can find that, if you want long form writing or video breakdowns, you can find those as well.

And you can also find some incredible footage that highlights just how talented players like Robinson are.