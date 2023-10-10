Packers lineman’s hilarious flop catches the wrath of Peyton and Eli Manning

In the first quarter of Monday night’s tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, Peyton and Eli Manning tackled one of life’s greatest mysteries during their alternate broadcast of the game.

“Are offensive lineman allowed to flop?”

Late in the first quarter the Packers had their offense on the field, and at the end of a run by AJ Dillon Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby was flagged for a personal foul. His infraction? A shove on offensive lineman Zach Tom just after the whistle blew.

You can judge for yourself whether this was worth a personal foul or not, but you’ll be able to tell where Peyton and Eli stand

Personal Foul on Maxx Crosby vs #Packers. Packers FLOP pic.twitter.com/Ir3eJq0n3i — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 10, 2023

While you might take offense with Tom’s flop here, you cannot find fault with his form.

This is textbook:

Man down.

The penalty gave the Packers a fresh set of downs, and they finished off the possession with a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead on the road.

Whatever works.