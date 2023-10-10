Jaire Alexander drops brutal truth about Packers offense after another bad loss

Green Bay Packers fans and players are going through a new experience this season. For the first time in 30 years, the team doesn’t have a certain future Hall of Famer at quarterback.

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers bridged the last three decades of Packers football at QB. Now Jordan Love is at the helm for Green Bay, and the start of his career has been uneven at best. While Love looked terrific in the opener against the Chicago Bears, his production has waned since, and it’s defined the Packers’ offensive struggles.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers, 17-13, on Monday Night Football in another disappointing output for Green Bay’s offense. Love finished just 16-of-30 for 182 yards with three interceptions and zero touchdowns. The Packers’ defense played well enough to win the game, but the unit is starting to learn the hard truth that they need to be perfect to give the team a chance to win.

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander admitted as much after the game. Alexander said “I think at this point it’s pretty obvious the defense has to not give up any touchdowns,” following the loss to Las Vegas.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander: “I think at this point it’s pretty obvious the defense has to not give up any touchdowns. That’s part of being self-critical. The offense is pretty young, and they’re still figuring out their mojo.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 10, 2023

Alexander sounds like a broken man. If the defense holds a team under 20 points, it should be enough to win every time. Alexander did his job by helping shut down Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers on the night, but it still wasn’t enough to win.

Love has been aggressive with some of his throws so far, but his inability to hit layups has failed to keep the chains moving. The Packers’ running game and offensive line isn’t doing Love any favors, either.

The Packers are suddenly a struggling offensive team after decades of elite QB play. Welcome to reality, Green Bay. Throwing the ball downfield with success isn’t as easy as this organization has made it look since the early ‘90s.