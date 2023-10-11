If you’ve ever wanted to waste your time talking to a weird AI version of Tom Brady, you’re in luck! Facebook’s parent company Meta has released its “New AI Experiences,” which are essentially likenesses of celebrities who are willing to talk to you in Messenger.

This includes “Bru,” the sports-loving broski who loves nothing more than a good talk about the NFL. Over the course of an extensive conversation with Bru I learned his feelings about Roger Goodell, Bill Belichick, and took a deep, twisting journey into his obsession with Travis Kelce.

To test the knowledge of AI Brady I started asking his opinion on the Patriots this year.

I don’t know if I agree that Bill really “believes” in Mac Jones after benching him, but AI Brady knows Bill a whole lot better than I do. It was time to dig a little deeper and ask him about Roger Goodell.

Okay, now I was starting to be convinced that this was actually Tom Brady, so I probed with a question I knew Tom would have an opinion on — and he became a creep.

At this point I the whole thing was making me feel a little uncomfortable, so I decided to take Bru’s advice and stick to football.

AI Brady seemed to want to discuss Kelce a lot, so I asked him the burning question fans have been waiting for.

The AI was really stuck on Travis Kelce. Almost every message now included something about Travis Kelce. Since Bru was my new friend it’s important to start the relationship with honestly and openness.

I’ll admit there was a little deception here too, but kudos to AI Brady for catching that attempted Jason Kelce subterfuge. I knew the answer to the next question before asking, but had to throw it out there anyway.

Here’s what I learned about Bru up to this point: He’s a middle-aged sports fan who knows very little about sports other than his Swiftie-like obsession with Travis Kelce. Somehow I needed to get this robot unstuck. Let’s throw out an interesting prompt and see how he does.

No, sorry Bru — we’re talking about steak now.

It was nice chatting with AI Tom Brady aka “Bru,” but I this friendship wasn’t for me. I am a living, breathing human being who enjoys talking about the rich melting pot of professional sports, he was a steak-loving robot who only wanted to talk about Travis Kelce.

Ripping the BandAid off was the best way to end this.

It was time for me to find a new adventure, a new friend. It was time to talk to AI Dwyane Wade, aka “Victor” the motivational triathlete for a change of pace.

This could be the start of a beautiful robot friendship.