Re-drafting 2021 NFL Draft: Fixing mistakes, with new homes for Justin Fields, Trey Lance

The old adage was that it took three years to evaluate a draft class, but NFL rookies are entering the league more prepared than ever before. We can now shorten that timeline to get a pretty good idea of who’s got it, and who doesn’t after two seasons in the pros.

Today we re-draft the 2021 NFL Draft to dig into the best picks, the biggest whiffs, and correct some of history’s mistakes. It’s a difficult exercise when it comes to trades, so rather than retconning every trade along the way we’re sticking to the final order as it stood on draft night and digging into who should have been the pick at each spot based on what we know about these teams now.

No. 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB — Clemson

We don’t need to overthink this one. Lawrence is already one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and if the Jaguars find some more offensive consistency he could easily push his way into the upper echelon of quarterbacks. Lawrence at No. 1 was a lock months before the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s still the lock two years later.

No. 2: New York Jets

Rashawn Slater, OT — Northwestern

Desperation is a stinky cologne, and the 2021 Jets reeked of it. Their obsession with finding a new quarterback stopped them from seeing the forest for the trees. Instead of flailing with Zach Wilson, the Jets take the best pass protecting left tackle in this draft and give Sam Darnold one more year.

No. 3: San Francisco 49ers

Justin Fields, QB — Ohio State

I know this is going to turn heads, but hear me out. Trey Lance at No. 3 was the wrong QB, at the wrong time, going to the wrong system. We save Justin Fields from Chicago Bears tragedy by putting him with the most talented offensive staff in football (outside of Miami) where he can sit for a year under Jimmy Garoppolo and learn Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast tendencies. With a cohesive offensive vision, and an incredible supporting cast, Fields could easily become the most electrifying QB in the NFL — and stay that way.

No. 4: Atlanta Falcons

Micah Parsons, EDGE — Penn State

I didn’t hate the Kyle Pitts pick, but it was very much a luxury for a team that had too many core needs to address. We fix a major one in this re-draft by solidifying the Falcons’ pass rush for the next decade. Yes, there were mitigating off-field circumstances that caused Parsons to fall on draft night, but he’s one of the top-three pass rushers in the NFL and teams have ignored far worse for talent.

No. 5: Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase, WR — LSU

The Burrow-Chase handcuff is too good to pass on. This was a bit of a head-turner in 2021 with De’Vonta Smith widely regarded as the top receiver in the class, but when the dust settled the Bengals turned out to be geniuses.

No. 6: Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle, WR — Alabama

The foresight the Dolphins had here was wild. Waddle was an incredible athlete, but there was significant risk taking him this early. He was relatively untested at Alabama, stuck behind De’Vonta Smith and John Mechie on the depth chart — meaning this was really about projecting him to the next level, rather that seeing proven production. Now he’s one of the best YAC receivers in the NFL. Easy to keep history here too.

No. 7: Detroit Lions

Christian Darrisaw, OT — Virginia Tech

There is nothing wrong with Penei Sewell, but he’s definitely not what was advertised before the draft. Instead of being a lock-down franchise left tackle he’s now a top-tier right tackle in the NFL. It’s nice to have, but this team would be so much better with a franchise LT like Darrisaw has become.

No. 8: Carolina Panthers

Patrick Surtain II, CB — Alabama

Patrick Surtain II was always the No. 1 cornerback in the 2021 class. Nothing has happened in the last two years to change that. Jaycee Horn has actually been quite good when healthy, but if the Panthers had a secondary containing Surtain II, Donte Jackson and Vonn Bell right now they could be one of the most fearsome units in the NFL.

No. 9: Denver Broncos

Jaycee Horn, CB — South Carolina

With Surtain II off the board the Broncos take the second best corner in the draft. Horn has been mired by a string of annoying injuries since entering the NFL. He broke his foot his rookie season, then his wrist in year two, now he’s got a hamstring injury. It’s less a case of having massive red flags, and more bad luck — but Horn has shown he can be a difference maker when on the field.

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith, WR — Alabama

The Eagles found incredible value in Smith back in 2021, and we’re not messing with that here. Philadelphia trading for A.J. Brown might have slowed Smith’s ability to stat stuff, but he’s a critical part of the Eagles offense and without him they don’t make the Super Bowl in 2022. On pace for another good season in 2023, it makes it easy to keep him heading to Philly.

No. 11: Chicago Bears

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR — USC

Coming off an 8-8 season in 2020 the Bears had two major issues: First, they needed to make a long-term decision on Mitchell Trubisky, and secondly they had no receiving weapons outside of Allen Robinson. We fix that second issue here with Fields off the board, keeping St. Brown in the NFC North. On pace for the best season of his career, St. Brown is on the cusp of taking the step to becoming a Top 10 receiver in the NFL.

No. 12: Dallas Cowboys

Kyle Pitts, TE — Florida

A unicorn tight end, Kyle Pitts gives Dak Prescott another dimension in the passing game and a brutal mismatch opportunity. Pitts has really struggled with mediocre QB play since entering the league, but now he has a chance to blossom into the 1,200 yard threat he’s always promised to become.

No. 13: Los Angeles Chargers

Penei Sewell, OT — Oregon

With the two top pass blockers off the board the Chargers bolster their line with Sewell. It won’t help Justin Herbert nearly as much, but Austin Ekeler gets a nice boost as a result. Los Angeles will need to look for a future LT in future drafts.

No. 14: New York Jets

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG — USC

The Jets double-dip on the o-line in this re-draft to lay a foundation where there will be protection for whoever the quarterback of the future is. Vera-Tucker is an elite offensive guard, and we don’t need to re-write history here either. It was a great choice then, and remains one now.

No. 15: New England Patriots

Greg Newsome II, CB — Northwestern

Mac Jones is the most ceiling-limited quarterback we’ve seen taken in the first round since Christian Ponder. Every concern about Jones has manifested in the NFL, where he showed incredible immediate promise — then collapsed as he proven he didn’t have the athletic traits to adjust when defenses had film on them. If we rewind to 2020 the writing was on the wall that Stephon Gilmore would be on the way out, and the need for CB was there. Newsome II fits the mold, and the team searches for other options at QB with an aging Cam Newton.

No. 16: Arizona Cardinals

Talanoa Hufanga, S — USC

Hufanga is already one of the best safeties in the NFL and the fact the 49ers found him in THE FIFTH ROUND of this draft is proof why they’re a dominant team now. Instead of letting him go to the NFC West rivals, the Cardinals pair Hufanga with Budda Baker to give the team the best safety pairing in the NFL.

No. 17: Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Barmore, DT — Alabama

The Raiders have a lot of legendary NFL Draft whiffs, and selecting Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 is right up there. Instead of rolling the dice on an iffy offensive tackle, the team is sensible and takes a space-eater in the middle. It would make Maxx Crosby even more dangerous, and start to establish an identity.

No. 18: Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland, S — Oregon State

The Dolphins ended up with Holland anyway, but in this re-draft they have to take him much earlier. Miami needed safety help and Holland is a truly amazing player. With Jaylen Waddle locked up on the offensive side they can now address their defense.

No. 19: Washington Commanders

Najee Harris, RB — Alabama

Ron Rivera loves two things: Defense, and running the football. That’s why it’s so wild that the Commanders have never really had a decent run game during this era. We fix that in the re-draft by giving Washington Najee Harris, who can carry the team’s offensive load while they look to find their QB of the future.

No. 20: New York Giants

Creed Humphrey, C — Oklahoma

The Giants needed offensive line help in the worst way, and Kadarius Toney was a reach here. Instead of drafting for flash they opt for substance, locking down the center of their line for the foreseeable future.

No. 21: Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye, DE — Michigan

This was a fun pick in 2021, and it stays that way now. Paye is an underrated pass rusher who’s shown flashes of brilliance. The Colts still need more consistency on their DL, but Paye is the right man for their 4-3 defense.

No. 22: Tennessee Titans

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE — Miami

Rousseau waited way, way too long to hear his named called in 2021. We fix that now. The long, athletic pass rusher has the size to be versatile in most schemes and could easily be a difference maker for Mike Vrabel.

No. 23: Minnesota Vikings

Trey Lance, QB — North Dakota State

Hell yes I’m doing it here. Lance went to the wrong place at the wrong time when he was taken by the 49ers. He didn’t have the skillset to fit a Kyle Shanahan system, and the team wanted him to be the answer far too early. He was my QB3 in this class, as a guy destined to go in the 20s to a good team that had time to let him develop.

Lance is ideal for the Vikings. There’s no pressure for him to start right away and he can sit happily behind Kirk Cousins and learn the ropes, and now in 2023 we’d be looking at the Minnesota native to take his step into the starting role with Cousins likely on his way out. Big arm, good athleticism, and a feel-good local QB. This was the correct landing spot for Lance all along.

No. 24: Pittsburgh Steelers

Asante Samuel Jr, CB — Florida State

With Najee Harris gone the Steelers look for help in their secondary. Even now they’re leaning far too much on a mid-30s Patrick Peterson to shoulder the load, and while he’s still good, Asante Samuel Jr. would be the future of the position.

No. 25: Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne, RB — Clemson

Loved this pick on draft night, still love it now. Etienne was the best dual-threat RB in this class and is very much a poor man’s Christian McCaffrey. Establishing an offensive identity around Lawrence and Etienne should still be a goal of the Jags, and we’re keeping it entact here.

No. 26: Cleveland Browns

Tyson Campbell, CB — Georgia

There’s been a huge run on cornerbacks in this draft, but that doesn’t stop the Browns from continuing the trend. Tyson Campbell was great value for Jacksonville at the top of the second round, but he goes earlier here and fills a need for the Browns.

No. 27: Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh, EDGE — Penn State

We’re sticking to history here too, albeit a little earlier. I love Oweh’s game, and his versatility is a hallmark of what the Ravens look for in defensive players. This was a great pick then, and remains it now.

No. 28: New Orleans Saints

Zaven Collins, EDGE — Tulsa

The Saints reached for Payton Turner in this spot and he’s been fine — but Collins adds a lot more pop. Rushing the passer was a dire need with an aging Cam Heyward being their primary threat, and Collins adds that in a big way.

No. 29: Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, WR — Florida

This is less about the player and more about the dominoes that fall as a result. I don’t love Toney as a first round pick, but I love what he’d mean for the Packers at this point in their juncture. Giving a weapon to Aaron Rodgers solidifies that you want to get him help, it potentially keeps Davante Adams happy, and makes the team keep rolling. If Toney got his start with real offensive weapons and not Daniel Jones, who knows what would have happened for his career?

No. 30: Buffalo Bills

Jamin Davis, EDGE — Kentucky

Jamin Davis on the Bills would be FUN. A lightweight, speedy pass rusher would be able to shine more with Buffalo’s monster defensive line — and I believe the team could find ways to make him shine in their defense.

No. 31: Baltimore Ravens

Nick Bolton, LB — Missouri

A tireless tackling machine, Bolton could have really helped the Ravens’ run defense in a division with Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon. He ultimately went to the Chiefs in the second round where he’s a smart, volume tackling middle linebacker. Here he solidifies the middle of the Ravens’ defense.

No. 32: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, EDGE — Washington

There are a lot of different ways the Bucs could go here — including the allure of giving them Mac Jones to sit behind Tom Brady (lol). Tryon-Shoyinka is a nice piece for Raheem Morris’ defense and a solid player. He’ll be the pick here once more.