Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2023

Every NFL week in 2023 might as well be Groundhog Day, because the wild unpredictability of the season is an endless cycle and we’re just turning off the alarm.

The big whiff for everyone in Week 5 was the Jaguars beating the Bills, after everyone picked Buffalo to leave England victorious. It was less a condemnation of the Jaguars, and more that we had every belief the opposite result would happen after Jacksonville was flat against the Texans in Week 2, while the Bills dominated the Dolphins.

Three games are significant splits on the slate in Week 6. Saints vs. Texans is a true tossup between two teams that seem very evenly matched at this point in the season. Seattle vs. Cincinnati is anyone’s guess and once again hinges on how healthy Joe Burrow is, paired with news that D.K. Metcalf being held out of practice due to a rib injury. The difficult games continue with Chargers vs. Cowboys, two teams who should be the elite of their respective conferences, but continue to find ways to struggle when the pressure is on.

Here’s how our panel is picking in Week 6. Full odds for the slate of games available at DraftKings Sportsbook.