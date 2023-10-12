Taylor Swift is at Chiefs-Broncos, and the camera loves her once again

For the third time this season, Taylor Swift is in a luxury box at the Kansas City Chiefs game to watch rumored romantic fling Travis Kelce. The Chiefs and Denver Broncos are squaring off on Thursday Night Football in KC, and Swift is once sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, to watch the game.

NFL fans are used to seeing Swift plastered all over the broadcast at the games she attends. The goal for Chiefs-Broncos, according to veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels, is only to show her ‘in moderation,’ per People Magazine. ”You can’t make a sideshow the show,” according to the Amazon broadcast crew.

Well, guess what: if Swift is in the stands, she’s still going to be all over the internet even if the TV cameras are trying to practice restraint. Here are a bunch of images of Swift from the game:

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

Red alert: Taylor Swift has arrived in Kansas City. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QFQkoJFjMc — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce tonight in Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead stadium ahead of the Chiefs vs Broncos game tonight! pic.twitter.com/BOcnPcnM6m — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

Swift was at the premier of her Eras Tour film a day earlier where she was hanging out with Beyonce on the red carpet. It’s her world and we are all just living in it.