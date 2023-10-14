New Orleans Saints rookie DT Bryan Bresee is doing everything he can to make an impact

The New Orleans Saints are in an interesting spot in the NFL right now.

Many believe that the Saints will rise to the top of the NFC South when this season is all over and while that is unknown at this point in time a big reason for belief is the talent on their roster. One of the newer points of talent is first-round rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

I’ll be honest and tell you that I am partial to Bryan because he is a great football player, but more importantly because he is a great human being. In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft I was fortunate to interview him and was again this past week. You can listen to our conversation at the end of Friday’s TGIFootball episode down below.

Bryan joined The SB Nation NFL Show to discuss his partnership with Sleep Number and their partnership with the NFL and American Cancer Society. As part of this collaboration, a new online resource, The Defender Presented by Sleep Number, is available for fans to learn how to reduce their cancer risk and find their local screening center. Participants will receive $20 off a Sleep Number pillow (online or in stores) through October 31 after taking the online assessment.

Bryan recently went to a local ACS Hope Lodge center in New Orleans to visit with cancer patients, something he knows about personally given that his family has been impacted by cancer. His story is well-known.

We are not even halfway into Bryan’s rookie season and he is already doing everything that he can to use his platform in a way to help people. Good for him.

