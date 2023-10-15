‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofs Deion Sanders, talks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season on Saturday night, with former cast member Pete Davidson hosting and Ice Spice joining the show as the musical guest. But a big part of the season premiere?

Football.

One of the first skits of the episode was a parody of FOX NFL Sunday, leaning into the ongoing relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as well as Swift’s presence at games becoming fodder for broadcasts. In the skit the hosts fight over who is the bigger Swiftie, and it draws to a close with Kelce — who has also hosted SNL before — making a cameo:

The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

Then during “Weekend Update,” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are joined by Deion Sanders, portrayed by Kenan Thompson:

Deion Sanders stops by the Update desk. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/cf5QN8xT3I — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

The best part of this skit might be the clips from when Sanders hosted the show back during its 20th season, in 1995. In case you were wondering what the 1990s were like — looking at you JP Acosta — here is another clip for you to enjoy:

Of course, this has us wondering what other topics could be fodder for SNL this season? Perhaps the tough start for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Or maybe the show wades into “Purdymania” at some point ...