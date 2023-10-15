A brutal stat puts into focus how bad the Patriots offense is

Things are bleak in Foxborough.

The New England Patriots are 1-4, and are coming off two of the worst losses during Bill Belichick’s tenure. After a 38-3 loss on the road to the Dallas Cowboys, which is the single worst loss during his time in New England, the team followed that with a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the worst home loss under the legendary coach.

Quarterback Mac Jones was turned into a spectator at the end of both games, and while the team is sticking with him for Sunday’s start against the Las Vegas Raiders, reports emerged Sunday morning that the third-year passer will be on a “short leash.” Jones and the New England offense have been brutal this season, ranking 32nd in the NFL in a number of categories including points per game, points per drive, and more.

But just how bad has it been? Thanks to ESPN we now know that not only has their offense been bad but the Boston Red Sox, who did not even make the playoffs and played just one game in the month of October, have scored more in the month than their football counterparts:

The Red Sox have outscored the Patriots in October and they only played one game the entire month pic.twitter.com/6UsD9ye4GL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2023

That’s right. The Red Sox played their final game of the season on October 1 against the Baltimore Orioles, who won the American League East. Boston scratched out six runs in that game to beat the Orioles by a final score of 6-1, getting some timely hitting from Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu to pull out the win in their final game of 2023.

Meanwhile over their two games in October the Patriots have managed just a single field goal from rookie kicker Chad Ryland which, albeit briefly, tied their game against the Cowboys at 3-3.

Since then the Patriots have been outscored 69-0.

That’s enough for Boston fans to wish it were baseball season again.