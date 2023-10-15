Tyreek Hill grabbed a phone to film his backflip touchdown celebration

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has been drawing a lot of the ire of NFL celebration officers for his celebrations. Last week, the superstar wideout was fined over $10K for throwing up the deuces as he ran away from a Giants defender.

This week, he one upped his shenanigans in the best way possible. After torching the Panthers secondary for a 41-yard touchdown, Hill ran immediately to someone holding a phone, and did a backflip with the phone in his hand, and taking a selfie after. Epic and hilarious in every way possible.

I need the Dolphins/NFL social video of Tyreek Hill doing a flip with the phone pic.twitter.com/hXNkkV9SbB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 15, 2023

Hill will surely get fined for the celebration, but it was totally worth it. Being able to just do backflips on a whim means you can do cool stuff like that, and he absolutely deserves to after torching the Panthers’ defense like that.

I’m surprised we haven’t seen video of the backflip with the phone in hand. I’d imagine it looks like pure cinema, folks. The NFL should be forced to release the video of the touchdown, because it would be cool as hell.

The Dolphins are the king of celebrations right now, which is fitting considering they’re among the best offenses in the NFL and score a lot of points. Jaylen Waddle has his “Waddle” celebration, which is so good that even old white people with no rhythm can do it:

We did not need the Dolphins owner's box doing the Waddle, did we pic.twitter.com/MFAHqdF9gM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 15, 2023

Now, Hill is getting in on the absurd touchdown celebrations. I have a feeling that the NFL might be fining the Dolphins for many more celebrations in the future.