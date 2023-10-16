The Giants didn’t get pass interference call they needed from refs to beat Bills

The New York Giants had one more chance to pull off a massive upset against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football when the offense marched onto the field with about 90 seconds left in regulation. The Bills had just missed a 53-yard field, giving Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor great field position to stake a potential game-winning drive.

With two seconds left on the clock and the ball inside Buffalo’s 10-yard-line, Taylor lofted a pass into the end zone that was broken up — but the refs called pass interference. With the ball on the goal line for the last play of the game, the Giants threw to tight end Darren Waller in the end. The pass fell incomplete, but there was a potential pass interference call at hand again. This time, the refs didn’t throw the flag.

The Bills beat the Giants, 14-9, in a low scoring but dramatic cap to the day’s football action. New York fans are still wish the refs would have called pass inference again on the last play of the game.

Watch the play here:

Here’s are a few more angles of the play:

Missed hold on the final play of the Bills vs. Giants game! #NYGvsBUF pic.twitter.com/l2DNczMphS — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 16, 2023

It’s clear Bills DB Taron Waller is grabbing Waller’s jersey. Does that grab prevent Waller from going up strong with two hands for the game-winning catch? It sure seems like it.

It wasn’t hard to find people on the social media platform formerly called Twitter saying it should have been pass interference:

I say this fully understanding the risk it comes with, but I think the referees were afraid to call pass interference on back to back plays — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 16, 2023

That refs acting like they didn’t see that pass interference at the end of the game #gmen #NFL #sundaynightfootball pic.twitter.com/uJ62d6yudV — Hotstreamtv (@hotstreamtv) October 16, 2023

On a day when the New York Jets shocked the Eagles, the Giants were hoping to pull off their own miracle against the Bills. They fell just short.