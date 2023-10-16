Robert Saleh took saddest victory lap after Jets beat the Eagles

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season had two major upsets on Sunday: the Cleveland Browns knocked off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets entered the season with particularly high hopes as the franchise brought in Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the offseason, but his Achilles tear on the first drive of the year put an immediate damper on things. Backup and former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson has struggled to this point, but the Jets now sit at .500 after the upset win over Philly and can say they’ve played opponents tight all year.

Following the victory against the Eagles, Jets head coach Robert Saleh talked about how his defense has battled to this point. In complimenting his team, he also boasted about ‘embarrassing’ every QB they’ve faced faced.

"Through these first six weeks, we've playe a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."



We’ve embarrassed every QB we’ve faced, hang the banner!

It’s true that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts did not one of his finest afternoons against the Jets defense. Hurts finished 28-of-45 for 280 yards passing with one touchdown and three interceptions. As Saleh noted, it’s particularly impressive to shut down the Eagles offense with so many injuries in the New York secondary.

The Jets’ official team account also didn’t waste any time gloating about the victory.

The Jets still look like an average football team at best. The offense just doesn’t have much juice with Wilson at quarterback. The defense battles, but still ranks near the middle of the league in points allowed.

On the season, New York’s defense ranks No. 14 overall with an EPA of -0.034. Yes, they had one bad performance against Dallas that skewed the numbers a bit, but this isn’t exactly an elite defense to this point.

The Jets now have their bye week before facing the New York Giants the following week. After seeing the way their crosstown rivals have played this year, the “gauntlet” of QBs the Jets have faced takes a momentary break.