Cutting from end of Browns-49ers to Zach Wilson should be a federal crime

It’s the Halloween season, so jump-scares now happen early and often. Videos are gonna circulate of little children being scared out of their shoes by animatronics in Target, and people dressed in scary masks scaring their significant other or family members.

However, the biggest jumpscare of the NFL season came on Sunday in between the end of the Browns-49ers game and the Eagles-Jets game. With the score set at 19-17 and the Niners driving to try and win the game, time constraints forced Fox to cut from the game. Unfortunately, they cut to possibly the biggest jumpscare in NFL history:

lmao Fox cutting away from SF/CLE during the final drive to a shot of Zach Wilson running out of the tunnel pic.twitter.com/on2ie7sG4F — Shaun Newkirk (Soros funded blue checkmark) (@Shauncore) October 15, 2023

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

Look, I understand the whole time constraints thing and moving away from the game, but can some exceptions be made for when a team is driving down the field with a chance to win the game? Especially for a team that was then-undefeated and one of the best teams in the NFL and we cut to Zach Wilson running out of the tunnel? It’s really goofy and definitely took a bunch of people off guard, including myself. Like there wasn’t even that great of a transition out of it.

Of course, the time constraint thing is also dependent on people having access to finishing the game. If you have Sunday Ticket or NFL Red Zone, then you had access to finishing the rest of the game elsewhere. However, if you didn’t then you were stuck with Zach Wilson running out the tunnel and startling the hell out of you.