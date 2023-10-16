Chargers-Cowboys gets started with a pregame fracas

Pregame fights are so hot right now.

On Sunday before things got underway between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers, the teams got into a bit of a pregame scuffle on the sideline. Apparently, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers were watching and taking notes, because ahead of kickoff on Monday night, those two teams came together to try and sort things out it seems:

Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2023

ESPN’s cameras got a field-level view, bringing you right into the heart of the action:

The Cowboys and Chargers got into it ahead of #MNF pic.twitter.com/0y7dVEjsWF — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023

Caught in the middle was Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. As you can see from this angle, Ekeler was just trying to play the role of peacemaker, before catching a strong right hand from Dante Fowler Jr. that knocked his helmet off:

ESPN got a good close-up of Dante Fowler connecting with a right hand on #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. pic.twitter.com/Pf4S3KNaKU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023

Far be it for me to say, but the thought of not just throwing — but connecting — on a punch to the helmet makes my hand hurt. But I’m just someone watching this from my couch, so perhaps I am not the best frame of reference.

Should be a fun game!