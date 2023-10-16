 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chargers-Cowboys gets started with a pregame fracas

Pregame fights are the rage this NFL weekend

By Mark Schofield
/ new

Pregame fights are so hot right now.

On Sunday before things got underway between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers, the teams got into a bit of a pregame scuffle on the sideline. Apparently, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers were watching and taking notes, because ahead of kickoff on Monday night, those two teams came together to try and sort things out it seems:

ESPNs cameras got a field-level view, bringing you right into the heart of the action:

Caught in the middle was Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. As you can see from this angle, Ekeler was just trying to play the role of peacemaker, before catching a strong right hand from Dante Fowler Jr. that knocked his helmet off:

Far be it for me to say, but the thought of not just throwing — but connecting — on a punch to the helmet makes my hand hurt. But I’m just someone watching this from my couch, so perhaps I am not the best frame of reference.

Should be a fun game!

