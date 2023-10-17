Wild Chargers fan is an absolute legend as she lives and dies with every play

As the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys were capping off Week 6 on Monday Night Football with a back-and-forth affair, television cameras kept panning to same Chargers fan in the crowd who was, um, wearing her emotions on her sleeve.
The woman, who was wearing a Justin Herbert jersey, experienced every emotion a sports fan can have in one night. She just didn’t get the ending she was looking for.
The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a game-winning field goal from Brandon Aubrey with under three minutes left. LA had one more chance to win, but Herbert threw a third down interception to end their comeback bid.
Anyone who has ever been emotionally invested in a sports team could relate so hard to the Chargers fan that ESPN cameras kept showing. She experienced nerves.
You can FEEL the emotion #MNF | #DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/NhWGF3Kv5O— ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2023
She experienced elation when the Chargers tied the game in the fourth quarter.
October 17, 2023
Finally, she experienced agony.
like a true chargers fan her night ended in pain pic.twitter.com/xFdh7NTyKk— alex (@highlightheaven) October 17, 2023
Even on a night when the Chargers lost, a woman in the crowd became a viral star for perfectly embodying the ups and downs of being a sports fan. If you can’t relate to her, you just don’t get it.
