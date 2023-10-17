Wild Chargers fan is an absolute legend as she lives and dies with every play

As the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys were capping off Week 6 on Monday Night Football with a back-and-forth affair, television cameras kept panning to same Chargers fan in the crowd who was, um, wearing her emotions on her sleeve.

The woman, who was wearing a Justin Herbert jersey, experienced every emotion a sports fan can have in one night. She just didn’t get the ending she was looking for.

The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a game-winning field goal from Brandon Aubrey with under three minutes left. LA had one more chance to win, but Herbert threw a third down interception to end their comeback bid.

Anyone who has ever been emotionally invested in a sports team could relate so hard to the Chargers fan that ESPN cameras kept showing. She experienced nerves.

She experienced elation when the Chargers tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Finally, she experienced agony.

like a true chargers fan her night ended in pain pic.twitter.com/xFdh7NTyKk — alex (@highlightheaven) October 17, 2023

Even on a night when the Chargers lost, a woman in the crowd became a viral star for perfectly embodying the ups and downs of being a sports fan. If you can’t relate to her, you just don’t get it.