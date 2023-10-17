You have to see this angle of Calais Campbell’s 100th career sack

In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell of the Atlanta Falcons reached an NFL milestone, as he recorded his 100th career sack.

And now that moment has received some special treatment, courtesy of the incredible camera footage the Falcons have shared this season.

We have seen this before, with plays involving rookie running back Bijan Robinson as well as an incredible catch from Drake London. But now we get to see Campbell’s 100th career sack from this angle, which brings into focus some hallmarks of his career:

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ from the skies



NFL+ pic.twitter.com/cqbXBOqmsg — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 17, 2023

To put this play into context, Sam Cosmi was a second-round selection by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft, and played offensive tackle at Texas. He has kicked inside to guard in Washington, and has started all six games this season, and 21 games over his NFL career. He is listed on the Commanders’ roster at 6’6, 309 pounds.

But thanks to his angle, you can see the strength from Campbell as he sheds the offensive lineman, getting to Howell for that milestone sack.

Following that milestone, Campbell announced his “100 Sack Give Back” initiative. Under this program Campbell and his charitable foundation are donating $100,000 to teachers across the country through the Kids in Need Foundation.

The initiative will support 100 teachers nationwide, 25 in each of the cities he’s played professional football: Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta. Each individual teacher will receive $500 worth of school supplies as well as $500 to purchase other resources for their classroom.

In addition, Campbell will donate a total of $20,000 to teachers in Denver (where Campbell attended high school) and Miami (where Campbell played college football).

Plus, as our dear friend and suffering Falcons fan Jeanna Kelley noted, this camera angle is the best thing about watching Atlanta this year.