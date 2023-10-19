Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2023

We’re fast approaching both the midway point of the NFL season, and the trade deadline which takes place on October 31st. Teams around the league have more or less shown us who they are in 2023, and now they’re trying to make in-season adjustments to either propel themselves deeper in the playoff picture — or hope to make the postseason at all.

Great news if you’re a Panthers fan this week, because there’s absolutely no chance they lose in Week 7. Sure, that might be because they’re on a bye — but who needs details like that to stop a good story.

From top-to-bottom there’s a lot of chalk this week. We have some clear matchups between the NFL’s best and teams that are struggling that make some of the slate pretty easy to predict. However, there are some brutally tough games in Week 7 too, particularly between those struggling teams. Giants vs. Commanders could be a coin flip, and the same goes for Denver vs. Green Bay.

Let’s dive in and see who the panel are choosing this week. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.