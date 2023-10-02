The Bears’ Chase Claypool disaster shows how lost their season already is

Trading for Chase Claypool was the Chicago Bears’ first big move to show they were all-in on quarterback Justin Fields. With the team sitting at 3-5 last season, Chicago traded its own second round draft pick for Claypool, a talented wide receiver who had fallen out of favor with the Pittsburgh Steelers after two strong seasons to start his career.

The Bears then proceeded to lose out the rest of the season, finishing the year with 10 straight defeats. Chicago earned the No. 1 pick in the draft, which also meant giving up the first pick in the second round to the Steelers. Given that the Miami Dolphins had their first round selection stripped for the Tom Brady fiasco, Chicago ended up coughing up the No. 32 overall pick — typically a first rounder — for Claypool.

Claypool had almost zero production in his first half-season in Chicago as he battled injuries. This season has been even worse. As the Bears have established themselves as the worst team in the NFL to start the season, Claypool is already on the outs with the club while symbolizing everything that’s gone wrong in Chicago under GM Ryan Poles.

Chicago decided to make Claypool inactive on Sunday heading into a battle of 0-3 teams between the Bears and Denver Broncos. The decision came days after Claypool openly questioned the way the team was using him this season in a media session.

The Broncos beat the Bears, 31-28, on Sunday to drop the Bears to 0-4. Chicago led the game 28-7 in the second half. It ties the biggest blown lead in Bears history.

Claypool was not seen on the sidelines at the game with the rest of the inactive players. After the game, the team offered contradictory statements about why Claypool wasn’t in attendance. Head coach Matt Eberflus initially said Claypool was given the option to come to the game or stay home, and chose to stay home.

Chase Claypool wasn’t here today at all. Matt Eberflus said he was given an option and elected to stay home. Eberflus said he expects him inside Halas Hall on Monday — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 1, 2023

Minutes later, the Bears put out a statement offering a different story than the one the head coach told: Claypool was told to stay home.

Lol, the Bears are walking back Eberflus' comments at the podium about how they gave Chase Claypool the option to stay home. The team told him to stay home is the new official narrative. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) October 1, 2023

The Bears are now seeking a trade for Claypool, who is in the last year of his deal. Chicago reportedly hopes to land a fifth or sixth round pick for him. That’s a far cry from the draft capital the franchise traded to get him less than a year ago.

Eberflus made a radio appearance on Monday night and said Claypool will not be with the team this week. The Bears play the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus told ESPN1000 in Chicago that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as it prepares for Thursday night’s game vs. the Commanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

Later in the day, Eberflus finally got his story straight with reporters: Claypool will be away from the team, with the assumption that he will either be traded or cut growing more likely every day.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on WR Chase Claypool: "We did tell him not to be here for the weekend, including the game. We told him he'd be inactive on Saturday. This morning, we informed him he will not be here this week. ... We feel it's best for the team at this time." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 2, 2023

Claypool’s season got off to a rough start during the Bears’ humiliating loss to the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1. After the loss, videos quickly spread around social media of Claypool missing numerous blocking assignments.

Claypool responded with a touchdown the next week against the Bucs, but the damage was done. He was seen as a player who didn’t give effort and had a bad attitude.

Watch Chase Claypool miss every block vs the Packers week 1 pic.twitter.com/Jp7nUDIiAL — Jukedly on Instagram ⚡️ (@jukedlypicks) September 14, 2023

To a certain extent, Claypool is right about the Bears using him the wrong way. Only the Bears would trade for a talented wide receiver and essentially make him a blocker. Chicago is dreadful on both sides of the ball so far, and it sure looks like everything is pointing to the team hiring a new head coach and drafting a new quarterback in the spring.

The only question is if Poles will be retained as GM. Trading a premium pick for Claypool is one big strike against him.