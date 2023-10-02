Booger McFarland’s Aaron Rodgers ayahuasca joke was best part of NFL’s ‘Toy Story’ broadcast

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons played in Wembley Stadium to start off Sunday’s slate in Week 4, but having the game in London wasn’t the only gimmick. The game was broadcast as the “Toy Story Funday Football” game on ESPN+, an animated simulcast of the game set in Andy’s bedroom from the iconic Pixar movie.

The “Toy Story” broadcast was mostly fun and good even if it was a bit glitchy, as our Mark Schofield detailed in his review. The production had some cool moments, but nothing was more entertaining than a sly joke from commentator Booger McFarland that probably confused kids around the country.

As the broadcast showed UFOs floating above the field, this exchanged played out with play-by-play partner Drew Carter: “I wonder if Aaron Rodgers is seeing these UFOs,” Carter said. “Wouldn’t be the first time.” To which McFarland responded: “He’s still on the ayahuasca.”

Who could forget Rodgers going on multiple podcasts before last season to talk about his psychedelic experiences? Rodgers credited the ayahuasca plant as the secret to his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Ayahuasca is typically consumed in a tea. It “affects the central nervous system, leading to an altered state of consciousness that can include hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and euphoria,” according to Healthline.

There kids, now you know!

Rodgers is 39 years old and suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the Jets’ season opener this year. Rodgers reportedly told the NBC broadcast on Sunday that he wants to return this season and play again. Like McFarland said, he must be back on the ayahuasca if he believes that.