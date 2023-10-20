Saints’ Foster Moreau heartbreaking dropped touchdown is feel-bad moment of NFL season

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars met in Thursday Night Football to open Week 7 in a matchup of two teams headed in different directions. The Jaguars entered on a three-game winning streak, inciting hope the team could take a real leap in the AFC this season. The Saints had lost three of their last four games, felt like a team just trying to hold on to an unraveling season.

The Jaguars beat the Saints, 31-24, after a dramatic ending that will stick with New Orleans for a long time.

This game never looked like it would be so close. The Jaguars took a 24-9 lead into the fourth quarter, but Derek Carr marched New Orleans down the field with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a one-yard Taysom Hill touchdown run. The Saints would score after the defense forced a turnover on downs, and Carr found Michael Thomas on a 16-yard TD strike.

After the Jags scored a touchdown to take the lead, the Saints had one last chance to tie it. On third-and-goal with 27 seconds left, Carr spotted tight end Foster Moreau in the back of the end zone. The ball hit him in the hands, but he just dropped it.

Moreau looked dejected after the game, but his teammates had his back.

Foster Moreau's teammates had his back after he couldn't come up with the potential game-tying TD.



( Amazon Prime) pic.twitter.com/SIX6jxQJZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2023

Foster Moreau was sitting on the bench, postgame helmet still on. Juwan Johnson had his arm around him. Alvin Kamara came up and got Foster, hugged him and walked him to the locker room. Great teammates ❤️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/sT60bqNVTJ — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 20, 2023

It’s a very unfortunate moment for Moreau, because he had overcome so much to make his way back to the Saints.

Moreau was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2019, and signed with the Saints in May. During his free agency physical, Moreau learned he had developed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was treated without chemotherapy, and eventually returned to the field. Amazon ran a feature on Moreau’s fight to get back onto the gridiron before the game.

Foster Moreau learned life-changing news when he took his physical with the @Saints.



But he had his entire hometown of New Orleans rallying behind him. #CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/dgmNxWmlxK — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 19, 2023

Moreau is a native of New Orleans, and played his college ball at LSU. He would have loved nothing more than to catch that ball. Sometimes, football can be so cruel.