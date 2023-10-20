 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saints’ Foster Moreau heartbreaking dropped touchdown is feel-bad moment of NFL season

Foster Moreau dropped a game-tying touchdown for the Saints, but his teammates had his back.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars met in Thursday Night Football to open Week 7 in a matchup of two teams headed in different directions. The Jaguars entered on a three-game winning streak, inciting hope the team could take a real leap in the AFC this season. The Saints had lost three of their last four games, felt like a team just trying to hold on to an unraveling season.

The Jaguars beat the Saints, 31-24, after a dramatic ending that will stick with New Orleans for a long time.

This game never looked like it would be so close. The Jaguars took a 24-9 lead into the fourth quarter, but Derek Carr marched New Orleans down the field with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a one-yard Taysom Hill touchdown run. The Saints would score after the defense forced a turnover on downs, and Carr found Michael Thomas on a 16-yard TD strike.

After the Jags scored a touchdown to take the lead, the Saints had one last chance to tie it. On third-and-goal with 27 seconds left, Carr spotted tight end Foster Moreau in the back of the end zone. The ball hit him in the hands, but he just dropped it.

Moreau looked dejected after the game, but his teammates had his back.

It’s a very unfortunate moment for Moreau, because he had overcome so much to make his way back to the Saints.

Moreau was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2019, and signed with the Saints in May. During his free agency physical, Moreau learned he had developed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was treated without chemotherapy, and eventually returned to the field. Amazon ran a feature on Moreau’s fight to get back onto the gridiron before the game.

Moreau is a native of New Orleans, and played his college ball at LSU. He would have loved nothing more than to catch that ball. Sometimes, football can be so cruel.

