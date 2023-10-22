Unseasoned Mike Gesicki Griddy returns in Patriots’ upset win over Bills

The “unseasoned Griddy” is back.

Last season, tight end Mike Gesicki’s griddy was a major point of discussion. During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens last year Gesicki dropped his debut Griddy on all of us, drawing comparisons to the Roadrunner in the process. The tight end was immediately roasted online, and apparently at home, as Gesicki admitted in the wake of his debut that he had to promise his wife that his Griddy days were over.

But he could not stop himself, because after a Week 6 touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, the Gesicki Griddy returned, prompting former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to describe it as “unseasoned.”

He then could not help himself in the postseason, as he hit the Gesicki Griddy after scoring against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Well, the Gesicki Griddy was back on Sunday, and once more the Bills were on the unfortunate end of the celebration. Gesicki and the New England absolutely stunned the football world with a 29-25 upset win, with the tight end catching the game winning pass from Mac Jones in the closing seconds.

Cue the Gesicki Griddy:

However, Gesicki might dodge the bulk of the jokes after this one, because we might need to talk about this Griddy from Jones, which you can see on this replay angle from the Patriots themselves:

What is that!?

“What is that” might be what many ask when they see this score line. New England limped into the game with questions mounting regarding the future of Jones, and even head coach Bill Belichick.

Instead, the team delivered their best win of the season, even if we saw an unseasoned Griddy or two along the way.