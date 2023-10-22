Seahawks WR Jake Bobo enters ‘Catch of the Year’ debate with ridiculous grab against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks got some bad news ahead of kickoff Sunday, when standout wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was ruled out of their game against the Arizona Cardinals with rib and hip injuries. But his replacement, rookie Jake Bobo, is doing everything he can to pick up the slack.

Including perhaps the latest entry in the “Catch of the Year” sweepstakes.

With time ticking down in the second quarter, the Seahawks faced a 1st and 10 inside the red zone. Quarterback Geno Smith looked in Bobo’s direction as the rookie released on a vertical route along the right sideline, and decided to give the rookie receiver a chance.

Bobo rewarded his quarterback’s faith:

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU'LL SEE TODAY!



FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

The play was initially ruled an incompletion, but head coach Pete Carroll threw the challenge flag. Following the review, the call on the field was overturned, and called a touchdown.

As you can see on this replay angle, Bobo gets just enough of his right foot down inbounds before he crashes out of bounds, completing the play for a touchdown:

EVERY ANGLE



FOX pic.twitter.com/ss6AKaX7LB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

That touched off quite the celebration on the Seattle sideline:

Why might Bobo be easy to celebrate? After all, he was signed by Seattle as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft, and considered a longshot to make the Seahawks’ roster.

Not only did he make the roster, but he might have made the Catch of the Year.