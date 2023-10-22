Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews among tight ends showing out on ‘National Tight Ends Day’

Yes, “National Tight Ends Day” is a thing.

And players at that position are having one heck of an NFL Sunday.

What likely began as a tongue-in-cheek kind of moment from George Kittle and Garrett Celek back in 2018, when both tight ends caught a touchdown pass for the San Francisco 49ers — leading Kittle to declare to his teammates that it was “National Tight Ends Day; it’s a holiday!” — has grown into something more. Something recognized by teams:

The NFL:

Your favorite player's favorite holiday... #NationalTightEndsDay is officially back.



Let's get it pic.twitter.com/3HTyjYrJ7K — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

And even the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But consider just how some of the players at this position have celebrated today, on this day marked on the fourth Sunday of each October.

Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

Gesicki caught the game-winning pass in New England’s stunning 29-24 upset of the Buffalo Bills. He was not the only tight end on the Patriots to catch a pass, however, as Hunter Henry caught a pair of passes for 27 yards, and Pharaoh Brown caught a pair of passes for 51 yards.

Gesicki’s touchdown also sparked the return of the Gesicki Griddy in honor of the holiday:

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid was not the only tight end to show out in the Bills-Patriots game. Rookie Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid led all Bills pass catchers with 8 receptions for 75 yards.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts did not put up huge numbers for the Falcons — he had 3 catches for 47 yards — but he also did this:

this Kyle Pitts snag oh man pic.twitter.com/oBwRnWD9pI — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 22, 2023

Put the silhouette of that on a T-shirt for next year’s National Tight Ends Day.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Perhaps the most stunning result from the early slate of games was the Ravens’ 38-6 blowout of the Detroit Lions.

In the win, Mark Andrews hauled in 4 passes for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His performance drew the attention of someone else celebrating the day:

Mark Andrews on National TE Day going crazy!! Makes total sense. Haha! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2023

Andrews even talked about that after the game:

"I met LeBron when I was a little kid at a Suns game. That's full circle, really cool." @Mandrews_81 on tweets from @KingJames about his performance @CoppinStateUniv pic.twitter.com/1Xkk8UAueU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

Darren Waller, New York Giants

A big acquisition by the Giants this offseason, Waller turned in perhaps his best game since joining the NFC East. Waller sparked the Giants to a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders, leading New York with 7 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku — still healing since the fire pit incident at home which caused substantial burns to his head and face — caught 5 passes for 54 yards in the Browns’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Then there is the most famous tight end on the planet right now, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the first two-plus quarters of action, Kelce already has 10 receptions for 158 yards and this touchdown:

And if you are wondering, yes, a new celebrant of this holiday is in attendance: