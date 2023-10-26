Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2023

It was an absolutely brutal week for picks in Week 7 of the NFL. There were so many upsets around the league that even the most savvy picker struggled. I don’t think anyone could have seen the Patriots beating the Bills or the Vikings upsetting San Francisco in a straight moneyline pick, and that’s before we get to the Giants getting over the hump against the Commanders.

Week 8 should be a little more straightforward, but there are some really interesting games for the future. We have Will Levis’ first NFL start against the Falcons in a game that could determine Atlanta’s playoff hopes. Meanwhile the Panthers and Texans face off in a fascinating game for the trajectory of both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud’s careers.

Stroud began the season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in all of the NFL. He’s cooled slightly since then, but has largely been incredible. Having Tank Dell back is a huge boon.

Meanwhile it’s an understatement to say Young had horrific start to his career, but he’s really found form in recent weeks — developing a rapport with Adam Thielen and showing why he was taken with the No. 1 pick.

What Week 8 lacks in great football it more than makes up for with critical games that could define the future of the NFL.