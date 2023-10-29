Jalen Ramsey announces his Dolphins debut with incredible hype video

Just 94 days after his first training camp with the Miami Dolphins was cut short with an knee injury, Jalen Ramsey will be active when the team takes on their AFC East rivals the New England Patriots.

And the defensive back announced his return with an absolutely incredible hype video.

Ramsey underwent surgery on July 28th to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and early expectations were that the defensive star might not be able to return until December. That was based on the belief that he had a displaced meniscus tear, which would necessitate a full repair.

However, recent reports indicate that Ramsey suffered an outer rim meniscal tear, which is dramatically different than a displaced tear and can be repaired via a trim.

Ramsey was made active on Saturday for Sunday’s game against New England, and dropped this video on Sunday morning, showing his rehabilitation work set to perhaps the perfect soundtrack:

94 Days Since Injury: FIN5 Debut! God’s plan is the best plan! Thank you Jesus Christ! I’m back pic.twitter.com/WiU2hKoKoS — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 29, 2023

Perfection, all the way around.

It remains unclear how many snaps Ramsey will see Sunday against New England, but Miami getting him back for the stretch run gives their AFC East title hopes a huge boost.