Best NFL player Halloween costumes include Bobby Boucher, The Joker

With Halloween just a few days away, many people are scrambling to find the perfect last-minute costume.
For NFL players, however, Week 8 of the 2023 season offered the perfect opportunity to show up for work dressed in the perfect costume.
Here is a look at how just some of the players enjoyed their Halloween, before getting to work.
Cordarrelle Patterson as The Joker
Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson arrived for the Falcons’ game against the Tennessee Titans dressed as The Joker:
The Joker@ceeflashpee84 | @AtlantaFalcons— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
: #ATLvsTEN — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8SnEI9q5Yk
Quincy Williams as The Joker
The Joker was something of a common theme. Up at MetLife Stadium before the New York Jets took on the New York Giants, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams also arrived as The Joker:
Why so serious, @quincywilliams_?— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nqHkzRfxbu
Garrett Wilson as Miles Morales
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson arrived as Miles Morales.
Kind of:
"I'm Miles Morales... out of costume." @GarrettWilson_V— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/P1ehC6PAOg
Adam Thielen as Bobby Boucher
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to Adam Sandler and The Waterboy:
YallRememberThatTimeBobbyBoucherShowedUpAtThePanthersGameOnHalloweenWeekend? pic.twitter.com/zv3buC6c1b— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023
Laviska Shenault Jr. as a Minion
Not to be outdone, fellow Panthers wide receiver arrived at Bank of America Stadium as a Minion. The team even kept it a secret initially on social media:
Can you guess who this is pic.twitter.com/7GQMv8EcoB— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023
Then there was the big reveal:
The reveal @Viska2live https://t.co/Ymip4oQpDw pic.twitter.com/p1j3cSidrn— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023
New York Jets as the Akatuski
Perhaps the best costumes of the day?
These Naruto costumes from the Jets:
On the hunt for the Nine Tailed Fox. pic.twitter.com/rP2L2sVUCc— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2023
