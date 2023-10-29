Best NFL player Halloween costumes include Bobby Boucher, The Joker

With Halloween just a few days away, many people are scrambling to find the perfect last-minute costume.

For NFL players, however, Week 8 of the 2023 season offered the perfect opportunity to show up for work dressed in the perfect costume.

Here is a look at how just some of the players enjoyed their Halloween, before getting to work.

Cordarrelle Patterson as The Joker

Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson arrived for the Falcons’ game against the Tennessee Titans dressed as The Joker:

Quincy Williams as The Joker

The Joker was something of a common theme. Up at MetLife Stadium before the New York Jets took on the New York Giants, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams also arrived as The Joker:

Garrett Wilson as Miles Morales

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson arrived as Miles Morales.

Kind of:

Adam Thielen as Bobby Boucher

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to Adam Sandler and The Waterboy:

Laviska Shenault Jr. as a Minion

Not to be outdone, fellow Panthers wide receiver arrived at Bank of America Stadium as a Minion. The team even kept it a secret initially on social media:

Can you guess who this is pic.twitter.com/7GQMv8EcoB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023

Then there was the big reveal:

New York Jets as the Akatuski

Perhaps the best costumes of the day?

These Naruto costumes from the Jets: