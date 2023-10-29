Kirk Cousins injury: Vikings QB tears Achilles in win vs. Packers

Despite the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the rival Green Bay Packers, vibes aren’t the highest. That’s because late in the game, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins appeared to have injured his calf or Achilles and was carted off the field. Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell says Cousins will undergo an MRI tomorrow, but that the coaching staff and front office are fearing an Achilles injury.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on QB Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/tJ7DMRgtpj — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins has torn his Achilles, but will undergo the MRI tomorrow to confirm the injury.

Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles today, per source. An MRI will be taken to confirm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

It stinks for Cousins, who was putting together some of his best play of his career in his second year under O’Connell. Even without superstar WR Justin Jefferson, Cousins has looked really good, and confident in this new offense. Now, in his final year of his contract, the question is whether the 35-year-old will remain a member of the Vikings going into 2024. Many teams were linked to Cousins as a trade target before the October 31 trade deadline, but the Vikings more than likely weren’t going to ship him out.

The backup for the Vikings is rookie QB Jaren Hall, whom the Vikings picked in the fifth round this year. Hall comes from BYU, where he threw 52 touchdowns over a five year career in Provo. Hall entered the game after Cousins was hurt, throwing four passes and completing three of them for 23 yards.

The Vikings next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Vikings will be going in without their veteran signal caller.