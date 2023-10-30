NFL backup QBs played starring role in Week 8, for better or worse

Success in the NFL is often built on two things: Who is healthiest as the season wears on and who has the deepest roster. The NFL is a war of attrition, and 2023’s Week 8 showed that even more than most at one position.

Across the NFL, backup quarterbacks have stepped in and stepped up, leading their teams to victories and playing huge roles for squads in the mix for the postseason. They’ve also helmed the ship for teams just trying to make due until the return of the starter. (In some cases, they’ve also just been terrible.) As more starting quarterbacks are sidelined or hurt but still playing, let’s note all the quarterback injuries around the NFL

Here are the Week 8 backup quarterbacks and their performances:

Kirk Cousins done for the year

A big blow in 2023, the Vikings lost their starting quarterback in Week 8. What was quickly diagnosed as an Achilles injury took Minnesota’s starting QB off the field. The Vikings’ fifth-round pick, Jaren Hall, came into the game late to finish off the win. He was 3-of-4 for 23 yards and a strip-sack.

Zach Wilson leads Jets to win

The first major QB injury of the season was Aaron Rodgers, and Zach Wilson has surprisingly stewarded the New York Jets to a 4-3 record. On Sunday, the Giants missed a field goal with 24 seconds left in regulation. Wilson drove the team 58 yards to force overtime and in the extra frame, took his New York team to the promised land with a game-winning field goal. The Jets are tied for a playoff spot right now.

Titans ride Will Levis to victory

With starter Ryan Tannehill out of action, the Titans platooned their backups, but Malik Willis only took direct snaps for Tennessee runs. Second-round pick Will Levis got the entirety of the passing snaps and took advantage, finishing 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut. He figured out that DeAndre Hopkins is good. Who knew!?

Tommy Devito replaces Tyrod Taylor, in for Daniel Jones

On the other side of that Jets win were the New York Giants, who had to move to their third quarterback of the season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t seen the field since October 8th, when he injured his neck. Taylor took over that day and has steadied the Giants, but a rib injury in Week 8 sent him to the hospital. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito entered the game and didn’t complete a regulation pass. In overtime, he had two completions for -1 yards and the Giants lost a game they should have won.

Gardner Minshew is the Colts’ QB

Heading into the season, the Colts hung their hats on first-round pick Anthony Richardson. On October 8th, Richardson injured his shoulder and a couple weeks later had season-ending shoulder surgery. Indianapolis won the game Richardson exited, but they’ve now lost three straight with Gardner Minshew at the helm despite scoring 20+ in each game.

Brett Rypien in for ironman Matt Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams were down 33-9, and just before intermission, starter Matthew Stafford put his throwing thumb/wrist into the helmet of a Cowboys player. After being attended to by trainers and heavily taped at halftime, backup Brett Rypien took over. He finished 5-of-10 for 42 yards in a disaster of a game. Stafford has been tough as nails in his career, but missed 8 games in 2022, and could see the training room again this week.

Kenny Pickett injured, Mitchell Trubisky takes over for Steelers

Pickett was 10-of-16 for just 73 yards in the first half before being ruled out of the Week 8 game near the end of the second quarter. Former top-two pick Mitch Trubisky stepped back into the starting role for Pittsburgh but couldn’t generate enough offense, going 15-of-27 with a touchdown and two picks in the loss. Pickett’s status for next week is up in the air with Pittsburgh currently holding the final AFC playoff spot via tiebreaker.

Desmond Ridder time may be over in Atlanta

The Falcons are an enigmatic team, and during their game on Sunday, starting QB Desmond Ridder exited to chat with the training staff. Maybe. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, but some are wondering if it was for the reported concussion screening and some wonder if it was for performance. (Atlanta’s head coach said it was not for performance.) The Falcons lead the NFC South right now at 4-4.

Deshaun Watson injury has Browns playing practice squad quarterback

When Deshaun Watson was injured, the Cleveland Browns (then 3-1) didn’t have a lot of options. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the only QB on the active roster other than Watson. Since then, Cleveland has promoted P.J. Walker from the practice squad and now signed him to the active roster. After a win last week, the Browns lost a close game to the Seahawks in Week 8, moving to 4-3 on the season. After their close loss with Walker under center, they are 1-2 without Watson and hopeful he can return in Week 9 with Cleveland tied for a playoff spot.

Joshua Dobbs and the 1-7 Cardinals

Dobbs has played better than most expected after being a late training camp trade to the desert. Arizona is just waiting for Kyler Murray to return, but it’ll be one more week at least. Murray’s already been ruled out of Week 9’s contest in a losing year for Arizona.

Tyson Bagent replaces Justin Fields again

Justin Fields injured his thumb a couple weeks ago and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent earned his first victory last week. This weekend, the Bears offense could not get going against the Chargers. Bagent went 25-of-37 for 232 yards but threw two interceptions. Is Fields the answer in Chicago? We don’t know, but they’ll have a high draft pick to spend if they want.

Jimmy Garoppolo should be back Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders were without their starting QB for a couple weeks, but it looks like he will be back on Monday night in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. Backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell each lost one game at the Raiders’ starter in Jimmy G’s absence.

The backup quarterback is often the most popular player in any NFL city. It seems teams are trying to prove that idiom true this year.