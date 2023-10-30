The Chargers used Tim Robinson to maul the Bears after their primetime win

I don’t know how much any team should preen after beating Tyson Bagent in primetime, but the Chargers had a right to celebrate. They did just that on Sunday night, with one of the best team-made memes of the 2023 NFL season.

Is there anything better than blending the propaganda recruiting video from Starship Troopers with Tim Robinson’s CornCob TV ad for “Coffin Flop”? I think not.

Los Angeles absolutely dominated Chicago on Sunday Night Football in a game where Justin Herbert played near-flawless football, finishing with 298 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Ekeler brutalized the Bears for 13.4 yards-per-carry. Chicago put football players on the field and they tried their best.

The only shame in this all is that the Chargers don’t get nearly as much notice as they should for their meme game. Los Angeles has one of the best social media teams in the NFL, and too often they’re ignored. That changes now. If you put a Tim Robinson meme into the universe you will get noticed by us.