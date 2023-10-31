NFL trade deadline 2023: Tracking every move ahead of the Halloween deadline

In recent years, the NFL trade deadline has shifted from being a non-event into ... something much more.

Last season saw NFL history, with ten trades going down on deadline day alone. That does not include the shocking move made by the San Francisco 49ers, who traded for running back Christian McCaffrey two weeks before the league’s November 1 deadline a year ago.

With deadline day here, we are keeping tabs on every move made as the hours tick down. We had two moves made ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the Philadelphia Eagles trading for safety Kevin Byard, and the Seattle Seahawks making a move for New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. For instant grades on those two deals, along with everything else that happens over the next few hours, we have you covered here.

For a straight-forward tracker accounting for every move made, this is your spot.

