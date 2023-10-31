NFL trade deadline 2023: Tracking every move ahead of the Halloween deadline

In recent years, the NFL trade deadline has shifted from being a non-event into ... something much more.
Last season saw NFL history, with ten trades going down on deadline day alone. That does not include the shocking move made by the San Francisco 49ers, who traded for running back Christian McCaffrey two weeks before the league’s November 1 deadline a year ago.
With deadline day here, we are keeping tabs on every move made as the hours tick down. We had two moves made ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the Philadelphia Eagles trading for safety Kevin Byard, and the Seattle Seahawks making a move for New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. For instant grades on those two deals, along with everything else that happens over the next few hours, we have you covered here.
For a straight-forward tracker accounting for every move made, this is your spot.
- The Washington Commanders traded pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick.
- The Philadelphia Eagles traded defensive lineman Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round selection to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2024 conditional sixth-round pick.
- The New York Giants traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.
- Tennessee Titans trade safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 sixth-round pick.
- New York Jets trade wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
- Los Angeles Chargers trade cornerback J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.
