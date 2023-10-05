Our expert NFL picks for Week 5 of 2023

Another week in the books. Another opportunity to learn very little about where the NFL stands. We enter Week 5 with parity being the story of the league so far with dozens of teams failing to live up to expectations in a variety of ways.

This comes in the form of some teams not taking the step forward we expected (Chicago, Carolina, New York Giants) as well as those on the bubble we thought could get over the hump (Chargers, Browns, Vikings). What we have now is the table set to really learn something about these teams moving forward. There are numerous season defining games on the slate this week which are quickly entering “must win” territory for the organizations who got off to a slow start.

Our expert picks winner in Week 4 was Ricky O’Donnell, who has risen like a Phoenix from his last place finish in 2022. Mark Schofield lost the week and will making a donation to charity as penance for his bad picking. Now let’s look at who we’re choosing in Week 5.